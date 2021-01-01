Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9S vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (127 vs 97 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (514 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 273K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (651 against 568 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.32%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% 144.6%
PWM Not detected 227 Hz
Response time 34 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1111:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S
568 nits
Galaxy Note 9 +15%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 750 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S
1756
Galaxy Note 9 +23%
2161
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S
273309
Galaxy Note 9 +17%
318911
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (260th and 196th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 18 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +55%
19:12 hr
Galaxy Note 9
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S
16:30 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +1%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +47%
41:30 hr
Galaxy Note 9
28:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9S +13%
81 dB
Galaxy Note 9
71.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 August 2018
Release date April 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (44.8%)
16 (55.2%)
Total votes: 29

