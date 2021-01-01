Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9S vs Galaxy S8 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Comes with 1520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (127 vs 88 hours)
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 184K)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 34% higher pixel density (529 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (638 against 568 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Galaxy S8 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 529 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% 99.8%
PWM Not detected 250 Hz
Response time 34 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1111:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S
568 nits
Galaxy S8 Plus +12%
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 750 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +48%
273309
Galaxy S8 Plus
184476
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI
OS size 18 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +57%
19:12 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S +2%
16:30 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +76%
41:30 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus
23:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9S
81 dB
Galaxy S8 Plus +2%
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 March 2017
Release date April 2020 April 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
25 (39.1%)
39 (60.9%)
Total votes: 64

