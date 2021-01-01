Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- Comes with 1520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3500 mAh
- Shows 44% longer battery life (127 vs 88 hours)
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 184K)
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 3-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 34% higher pixel density (529 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (638 against 568 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 37 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|529 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|84%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|114.9%
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|250 Hz
|Response time
|34 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|1111:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1756
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
173617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +48%
273309
184476
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI
|OS size
|18 GB
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +57%
19:12 hr
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S +2%
16:30 hr
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +76%
41:30 hr
23:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2017
|Release date
|April 2020
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.72 W/kg
|0.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
25 (39.1%)
39 (60.9%)
Total votes: 64