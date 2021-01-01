Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Vivo V17 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Vivo V17 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4100 mAh
- Shows 19% longer battery life (127 vs 107 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 215K)
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (570 against 498 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2432 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.2:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|114.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1111:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|201.8 gramm (7.12 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +17%
566
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +7%
1735
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +24%
267752
215693
AnTuTu 8 Results (183rd and 215th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Funtouch 9.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +36%
19:12 hr
14:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:30 hr
V17 Pro +17%
19:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +28%
41:30 hr
32:20 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (10th and 38th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 362 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.72 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|0.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and design.
