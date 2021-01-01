Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Vivo Y31
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Vivo Y31, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 178K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 568 and 412 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 22 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|84.5%
|RGB color space
|114.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1111:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +38%
568
412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +35%
1730
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +50%
268532
178465
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Funtouch 11
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
41:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|April 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 213 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.72 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y31.
