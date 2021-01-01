Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi 9 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (568 against 422 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 273K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 760 and 563 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|85.5%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|114.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1111:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
563
Mi 9 Pro +35%
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1756
Mi 9 Pro +58%
2766
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
397169
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
273309
Mi 9 Pro +68%
458640
AnTuTu Android Rating (260th and 109th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
41:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.72 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
