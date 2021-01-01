Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9S vs Mi 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (568 against 422 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 273K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 760 and 563 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Mi 9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1111:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S +35%
568 nits
Mi 9 Pro
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9S
84.5%
Mi 9 Pro +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S
563
Mi 9 Pro +35%
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S
1756
Mi 9 Pro +58%
2766
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 9S
n/a
Mi 9 Pro
397169
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S
273309
Mi 9 Pro +68%
458640
AnTuTu Android Rating (260th and 109th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S
19:12 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S
16:30 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S
41:30 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

