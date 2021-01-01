Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9S vs Mi 9T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
VS
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (127 vs 103 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 267K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (635 against 570 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 634 and 566 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Mi 9T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% 142.2%
PWM Not detected 223 Hz
Response time 34 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast 1111:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S
570 nits
Mi 9T Pro +11%
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9S
84.5%
Mi 9T Pro +2%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S
566
Mi 9T Pro +12%
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S
1735
Mi 9T Pro +50%
2609
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S
267752
Mi 9T Pro +63%
436032
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (178th and 75th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 18 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +43%
19:12 hr
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S
16:30 hr
Mi 9T Pro +25%
20:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +24%
41:30 hr
Mi 9T Pro
33:23 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (10th and 32nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 124°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9S
81 dB
Mi 9T Pro +8%
87.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date April 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (15.8%)
16 (84.2%)
Total votes: 19

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
