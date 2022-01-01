Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Note 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 529 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (999 against 570 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 31 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S Price Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.5% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 114.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 34 ms - Contrast 1111:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9S 570 nits Redmi Note 11S +75% 999 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9S 84.5% Redmi Note 11S 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9S +8% 569 Redmi Note 11S 529 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9S 1758 Redmi Note 11S +8% 1897 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9S +9% 330185 Redmi Note 11S 302154 CPU 103898 91015 GPU 84401 74625 Memory 54825 59941 UX 88784 79494 Total score 330185 302154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 9S 1025 Redmi Note 11S n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1025 - PCMark 3.0 score 7975 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13 OS size 18 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9S 81 dB Redmi Note 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2020 January 2022 Release date April 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S.