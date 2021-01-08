Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (118 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 308K)
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (745 against 467 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 89.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
Response time 38.8 ms -
Contrast 1362:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T
467 nits
Honor 50 +60%
745 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T
84%
Honor 50 +7%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T
591
Honor 50 +33%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T
1759
Honor 50 +67%
2941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9T
308950
Honor 50 +64%
508174
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Magic UI 4.2
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +19%
18:58 hr
Honor 50
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Honor 50 +50%
18:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T
32:26 hr
Honor 50 +6%
34:23 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (92nd and 50th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9T
88.1 dB
Honor 50
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 June 2021
Release date January 2021 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.

