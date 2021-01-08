Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs P Smart Z – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Huawei P Smart Z

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
VS
Хуавей П Смарт Z
Huawei P Smart Z

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart Z, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 187K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (465 against 425 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
P Smart Z

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1219:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T +9%
465 nits
P Smart Z
425 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Huawei P Smart Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +75%
586
P Smart Z
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +27%
1770
P Smart Z
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T +53%
286701
P Smart Z
187311
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (166th and 254th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size - 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T
18:58 hr
P Smart Z
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
P Smart Z
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T
32:26 hr
P Smart Z
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 May 2019
Release date January 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

