Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (598 against 466 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time 38.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1362:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T
466 nits
Nord CE 5G +28%
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T
84%
Nord CE 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T
1763
Nord CE 5G +2%
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T
302198
Nord CE 5G +5%
316174
AnTuTu Android Ranking (218th and 204th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size 19.8 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +7%
18:58 hr
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Nord CE 5G +86%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T
32:26 hr
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9T
88.1 dB
Nord CE 5G +2%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 June 2021
Release date January 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD -
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T.

