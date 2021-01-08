Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (118 vs 107 hours)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (465 against 418 nits)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 586 and 531 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T +11%
465 nits
Realme 6 Pro
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T
84%
Realme 6 Pro +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +8%
1770
Realme 6 Pro
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T +8%
286701
Realme 6 Pro
264968
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (166th and 191st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +29%
18:58 hr
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Realme 6 Pro +13%
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T +4%
32:26 hr
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.1
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2020
Release date January 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Huawei Honor 10i
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Xiaomi Mi 10i
6. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
7. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Huawei P40 Lite
8. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
10. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish