Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 14% longer battery life (134 vs 118 hours)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 304K)

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (566 against 470 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 592 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - Response time 38.8 ms - Contrast 1362:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9T 470 nits Realme 9 Pro +20% 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof Yes No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9T 84% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619 GPU clock 850 MHz - Memory RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9T 592 Realme 9 Pro +17% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9T 1775 Realme 9 Pro +13% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9T 304356 Realme 9 Pro +32% 400589 CPU 106017 - GPU 70544 - Memory 53094 - UX 75338 - Total score 304356 400589

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 3.0 OS size 19.8 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.1 Focal length 29 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9T 88.1 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 February 2022 Release date January 2021 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.