Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 304K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (612 against 470 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - Response time 38.8 ms - Contrast 1362:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9T 470 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +30% 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof Yes No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9T 84% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9T 592 Realme 9 Pro Plus +1279% 8166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9T 1775 Realme 9 Pro Plus +31% 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9T 304356 Realme 9 Pro Plus +66% 505899 CPU 106017 - GPU 70544 - Memory 53094 - UX 75338 - Total score 304356 505899 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 3.0 OS size 19.8 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4 Focal length 29 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9T 88.1 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 February 2022 Release date January 2021 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.