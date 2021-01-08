Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Oppo Realme X2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 12% longer battery life (118 vs 105 hours)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 255K)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (465 against 426 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 586 and 545 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|84.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1766 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +8%
586
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +3%
1770
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T +12%
286701
255400
AnTuTu Android Ranking (166th and 204th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI
|OS size
|-
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +32%
18:58 hr
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:37 hr
Realme X2 +72%
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T +7%
32:26 hr
30:10 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (54th and 30th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6784 x 4711
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1