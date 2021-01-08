Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Oppo Realme XT

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
VS
Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (118 vs 100 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 213K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 586 and 404 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T +5%
465 nits
Realme XT
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T
84%
Realme XT +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 616
GPU clock 850 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +45%
586
Realme XT
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +21%
1770
Realme XT
1463
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T +34%
286701
Realme XT
213668
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (166th and 224th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +43%
18:58 hr
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Realme XT +32%
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T +6%
32:26 hr
Realme XT
30:53 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (54th and 86th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 September 2019
Release date January 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme XT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

