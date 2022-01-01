Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.