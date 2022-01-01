Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 245K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 593 and 463 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
Response time 38.8 ms -
Contrast 1362:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T
466 nits
Galaxy A13 5G +7%
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +60%
1774
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9T +24%
304407
Galaxy A13 5G
245455
CPU 102197 -
GPU 73398 -
Memory 54744 -
UX 78819 -
Total score 304407 245455
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI Core 3.1
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 December 2021
Release date January 2021 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T. It has a better performance and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T or Redmi Note 9T
2. Galaxy A21s or Redmi Note 9T
3. Poco X3 Pro or Redmi Note 9T
4. Poco M3 or Redmi Note 9T
5. Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 9T
6. Galaxy A12 or Galaxy A13 5G
7. Galaxy A32 or Galaxy A13 5G
8. Pixel 5a 5G or Galaxy A13 5G
9. Galaxy A52 5G or Galaxy A13 5G
10. Moto G Stylus (2021) or Galaxy A13 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish