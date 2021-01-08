Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Galaxy M62 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Samsung Galaxy M62

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси М62
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
Samsung Galaxy M62

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M62, which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (474 against 422 nits)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (451K versus 292K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 775 and 596 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Galaxy M62

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 86.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
Response time 38.8 ms -
Contrast 1362:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T +12%
474 nits
Galaxy M62
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T
84%
Galaxy M62 +3%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Samsung Galaxy M62 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Samsung Exynos 9825
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T
596
Galaxy M62 +30%
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T
1780
Galaxy M62 +12%
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T
292991
Galaxy M62 +54%
451345
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (169th and 83rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T
18:58 hr
Galaxy M62
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Galaxy M62
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T
32:26 hr
Galaxy M62
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 February 2021
Release date January 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M62 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Huawei Honor 10i
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Mi 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Note 8T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Poco X3 NFC
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Mi 10i
6. Samsung Galaxy M62 vs Galaxy A71
7. Samsung Galaxy M62 vs Oppo Realme X7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish