Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 248K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 586 and 538 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (156 vs 118 hours)
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (674 against 465 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 86.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T
465 nits
Galaxy M51 +45%
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T
84%
Galaxy M51 +3%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +9%
1770
Galaxy M51
1629
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T +15%
286701
Galaxy M51
248601
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (166th and 208th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +12%
18:58 hr
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Galaxy M51 +103%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T
32:26 hr
Galaxy M51 +63%
52:57 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (54th and 2nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 August 2020
Release date January 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T Pro and Redmi Note 9T
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 9T
3. Redmi Note 9S and Redmi Note 9T
4. Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9T
5. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy M51
6. Mi Note 10 Lite and Galaxy M51
7. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy M51
8. Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M51
9. Redmi Note 9 and Galaxy M51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish