Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Samsung Galaxy M51
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 248K)
- Stereo speakers
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 586 and 538 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- Shows 32% longer battery life (156 vs 118 hours)
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (674 against 465 nits)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|86.7%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.6%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +9%
586
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +9%
1770
1629
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T +15%
286701
248601
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (166th and 208th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|7000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +12%
18:58 hr
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:37 hr
Galaxy M51 +103%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
32:26 hr
Galaxy M51 +63%
52:57 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (54th and 2nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.609 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.446 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T.
