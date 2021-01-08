Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Mi 10T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Mi 10T

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 302K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (618 against 470 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Mi 10T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% 97.4%
PWM - 2381 Hz
Response time 38.8 ms 39.8 ms
Contrast 1362:1 1279:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T
470 nits
Mi 10T +31%
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T
84%
Mi 10T +1%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Xiaomi Mi 10T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T
586
Mi 10T +55%
910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T
1770
Mi 10T +86%
3294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T
302872
Mi 10T +91%
579300
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 19.8 GB 19.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T
18:58 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T
32:26 hr
Mi 10T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9T
88.1 dB
Mi 10T +4%
91.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 September 2020
Release date January 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Note 10 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Poco X3 NFC
7. Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Samsung Galaxy S20
8. Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Huawei P40
9. Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
10. Xiaomi Mi 10T vs 10T Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish