Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Mi 11 Lite 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (118 vs 106 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 302K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (836 against 470 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Mi 11 Lite 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% 97.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time 38.8 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 1362:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T
470 nits
Mi 11 Lite 5G +78%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 642
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T
1770
Mi 11 Lite 5G +25%
2220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T
302872
Mi 11 Lite 5G +73%
522670
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (109th and 62nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19.8 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +61%
18:58 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G
11:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G +34%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T +45%
32:26 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9T
88.1 dB
Mi 11 Lite 5G +1%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2021
Release date January 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 356 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.

