Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 174K)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (118 vs 101 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (465 against 361 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T +29%
465 nits
Mi A3
361 nits

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T +1%
84%
Mi A3
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +95%
586
Mi A3
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +62%
1770
Mi A3
1094
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T +64%
286701
Mi A3
174361
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (166th and 300th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +50%
18:58 hr
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Mi A3 +72%
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T +6%
32:26 hr
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (54th and 48th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9T
n/a
Mi A3
81.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 July 2019
Release date January 2021 August 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
5. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Xiaomi Mi A3
6. Huawei Honor 10i or Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite or Xiaomi Mi A3
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Xiaomi Mi A3
9. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Xiaomi Mi A3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish