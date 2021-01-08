Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Poco M3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Poco M3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
VS
Xiaomi Poco M3
Xiaomi Poco M3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 176K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 586 and 304 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (154 vs 118 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Poco M3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 892 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 2214:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T +7%
465 nits
Poco M3
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T +1%
84%
Poco M3
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Xiaomi Poco M3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +93%
586
Poco M3
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +27%
1770
Poco M3
1390
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T +62%
286701
Poco M3
176624
AnTuTu Ranking (166th and 279th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T
18:58 hr
Poco M3 +16%
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Poco M3 +38%
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T
32:26 hr
Poco M3 +43%
46:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.1
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 November 2020
Release date January 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 175 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T. It has a better performance and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

