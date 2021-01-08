Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Redmi 9T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Redmi 9T

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 9Т
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
Xiaomi Redmi 9T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 156K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 311 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (150 vs 118 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Redmi 9T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% 96.4%
PWM - 880 Hz
Response time 38.8 ms 42 ms
Contrast 1362:1 1868:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T +7%
477 nits
Redmi 9T
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Gray, Blue, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T +1%
84%
Redmi 9T
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Xiaomi Redmi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +91%
595
Redmi 9T
311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9T +28%
1796
Redmi 9T
1402
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9T +98%
309513
Redmi 9T
156020
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size 19.8 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T
18:58 hr
Redmi 9T +4%
19:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Redmi 9T +47%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T
32:26 hr
Redmi 9T +52%
49:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9T +4%
88.1 dB
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 January 2021
Release date January 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 256 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
63 (55.8%)
50 (44.2%)
Total votes: 113

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
6. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Xiaomi Redmi 9T
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Xiaomi Redmi 9T
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi 9T
9. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Xiaomi Redmi 9T
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi 9T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish