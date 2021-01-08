Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.