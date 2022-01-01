Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Note 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 592 and 529 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 113% higher maximum brightness (999 against 470 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.5% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - Response time 38.8 ms - Contrast 1362:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9T 470 nits Redmi Note 11S +113% 999 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof Yes IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9T 84% Redmi Note 11S +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9T +12% 592 Redmi Note 11S 529 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9T 1775 Redmi Note 11S +7% 1897 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9T +1% 304356 Redmi Note 11S 302154 CPU 106017 91015 GPU 70544 74625 Memory 53094 59941 UX 75338 79494 Total score 304356 302154 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 OS size 19.8 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4 Focal length 29 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9T 88.1 dB Redmi Note 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 January 2022 Release date January 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.