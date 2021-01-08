Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Redmi Note 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Note 5

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 140K)
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (118 vs 104 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 6.32% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (545 against 465 nits)
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Redmi Note 5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 77.68%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 2252:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T
465 nits
Redmi Note 5 +17%
545 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9T +8%
84%
Redmi Note 5
77.68%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 509
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9T +104%
286701
Redmi Note 5
140761

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9T +39%
18:58 hr
Redmi Note 5
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9T
12:37 hr
Redmi Note 5 +14%
14:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9T +46%
32:26 hr
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.3 f/2
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 February 2018
Release date January 2021 February 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 1.29 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.24 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T is definitely a better buy.

