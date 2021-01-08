Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9T vs Redmi Note 8 2021 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T vs Note 8 2021

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9Т 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 2021
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 209K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 353 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9T
vs
Redmi Note 8 2021

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
Response time 38.8 ms -
Contrast 1362:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9T
477 nits
Redmi Note 8 2021 +6%
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9T +48%
309513
Redmi Note 8 2021
209735
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4224 x 3136
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 28.21 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 May 2021
Release date January 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 256 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
