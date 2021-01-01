Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi S2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.