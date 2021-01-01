Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi S2 vs Redmi 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Redmi 7

Ксиаоми Редми S2
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 7
Xiaomi Redmi S2
Xiaomi Redmi 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi S2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi S2
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (502 against 433 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 12.03% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi S2
vs
Redmi 7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 74.8% 86.83%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.7% 99.8%
PWM Not detected 100 Hz
Response time 25.5 ms 25.1 ms
Contrast 771:1 987:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi S2 +16%
502 nits
Redmi 7
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gold, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi S2
74.8%
Redmi 7 +16%
86.83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi S2 and Xiaomi Redmi 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi S2
n/a
Redmi 7
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi S2
n/a
Redmi 7
1013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi S2
61044
Redmi 7 +59%
97325
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi S2
n/a
Redmi 7
113249
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:48 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi S2
12:19 hr
Redmi 7
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi S2
12:02 hr
Redmi 7
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi S2
23:21 hr
Redmi 7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi S2
78.2 dB
Redmi 7 +6%
82.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2018 March 2019
Release date May 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.429 W/kg 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.577 W/kg 1.251 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7 is definitely a better buy.

