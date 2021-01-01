Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi S2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.