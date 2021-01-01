Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi S2 vs Redmi 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Redmi 8

Ксиаоми Редми S2
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 8
Xiaomi Redmi S2
Xiaomi Redmi 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi S2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi S2
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi S2
vs
Redmi 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 74.8% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.7% 95.7%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 25.5 ms 55.2 ms
Contrast 771:1 2308:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi S2
502 nits
Redmi 8 +1%
506 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gold, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi S2
74.8%
Redmi 8 +9%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi S2 and Xiaomi Redmi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi S2
n/a
Redmi 8
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi S2
n/a
Redmi 8
783
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi S2
61044
Redmi 8 +38%
84493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi S2
n/a
Redmi 8
94723
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 3:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi S2
12:19 hr
Redmi 8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi S2
12:02 hr
Redmi 8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi S2
23:21 hr
Redmi 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 113°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi S2
78.2 dB
Redmi 8 +13%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2018 October 2019
Release date May 2018 October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.429 W/kg 0.231 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.577 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (62.5%)
9 (37.5%)
Total votes: 24

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
5. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
6. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A20
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
8. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei P40 Lite E
9. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish