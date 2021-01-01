Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi S2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.