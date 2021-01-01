Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi S2 vs Redmi Note 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Note 8

Ксиаоми Редми S2
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi S2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi S2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi S2
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3080 mAh
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (108 vs 92 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (630 against 502 nits)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi S2
vs
Redmi Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 74.8% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25.5 ms -
Contrast 771:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi S2
502 nits
Redmi Note 8 +25%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gold, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi S2
74.8%
Redmi Note 8 +9%
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi S2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi S2
61044
Redmi Note 8 +133%
142443
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi S2
n/a
Redmi Note 8
173324
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi S2
12:19 hr
Redmi Note 8 +31%
16:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi S2
12:02 hr
Redmi Note 8 +18%
14:24 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi S2
23:21 hr
Redmi Note 8 +8%
25:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4224 x 3136
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 28.21 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi S2
78.2 dB
Redmi Note 8 +4%
81.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2018 August 2019
Release date May 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.429 W/kg 0.191 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.577 W/kg 1.034 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (42.1%)
11 (57.9%)
Total votes: 19

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Redmi S2
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Redmi S2
3. Xiaomi Redmi 7A or Redmi S2
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 or Note 8
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Redmi Note 8
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Note 8
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Note 8
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite or Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish