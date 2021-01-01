Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Y3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on April 24, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 5i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.