Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Y3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on April 24, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.