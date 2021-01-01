Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Y3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on April 24, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.