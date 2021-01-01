Xiaomi Redmi Y3 vs Note 7
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Y3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on April 24, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Y3
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 149K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
75
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.5%
|81.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|-
|43.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1639:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
278
Redmi Note 7 +20%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1253
Redmi Note 7 +14%
1428
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
102310
Redmi Note 7 +27%
130392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
149198
Redmi Note 7 +13%
168486
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:12 hr
Talk (3G)
32:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|13
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|January 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|January 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.577 W/kg
|0.59 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.251 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.
