ZTE Axon 10 Pro vs Motorola Moto G200
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (793K versus 421K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (556 against 398 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
76
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|86.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|277 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2995 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
736
Moto G200 +48%
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2557
Moto G200 +29%
3307
|CPU
|130909
|196956
|GPU
|174958
|301223
|Memory
|86285
|135166
|UX
|30122
|161456
|Total score
|421344
|793937
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2102
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9706
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MiFavor 10.0
|-
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:14 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:25 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:50 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|-
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|November 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.882 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G200 is definitely a better buy.
