Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.