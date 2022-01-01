Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 10 Pro vs Moto G200 – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 10 Pro vs Motorola Moto G200

ЗТЕ Аксон 10 Про
VS
Моторола Мото G200
ZTE Axon 10 Pro
Motorola Moto G200

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (793K versus 421K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (556 against 398 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 10 Pro
vs
Moto G200

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 86.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 277 Hz -
Response time 3.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Axon 10 Pro
398 nits
Moto G200 +40%
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 10 Pro +2%
87.9%
Moto G200
86.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Motorola Moto G200 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660
GPU clock 585 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 10 Pro
736
Moto G200 +48%
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 10 Pro
2557
Moto G200 +29%
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Axon 10 Pro
421344
Moto G200 +88%
793937
CPU 130909 196956
GPU 174958 301223
Memory 86285 135166
UX 30122 161456
Total score 421344 793937
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2102 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9706 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MiFavor 10.0 -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:25 hr
Watching video - 11:50 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Moto G200
31:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 125° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 10 Pro
83.6 dB
Moto G200
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 November 2021
Release date May 2019 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.882 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G200 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

