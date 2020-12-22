Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 10 Pro vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 10 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro

ЗТЕ Аксон 10 Про
VS
Ванплас 8 Про
ZTE Axon 10 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments (1)

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 124% higher maximum brightness (875 against 391 nits)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 377K)
  • 29% higher pixel density (513 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 10 Pro
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 90.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.9%
PWM 277 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 10 Pro
391 nits
8 Pro +124%
875 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 10 Pro
87.9%
8 Pro +3%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 10 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 585 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 10 Pro
731
8 Pro +23%
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 10 Pro
2570
8 Pro +30%
3347
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 10 Pro
378100
8 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 10 Pro
377490
8 Pro +50%
566704
AnTuTu 8 Rating (146th and 64th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MiFavor 10.0 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 15 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 10 Pro
83.6 dB
8 Pro +1%
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.882 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 and ZTE Axon 10 Pro
2. Huawei P30 Pro and ZTE Axon 10 Pro
3. OnePlus 7 Pro and ZTE Axon 10 Pro
4. Huawei Mate 20 and ZTE Axon 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 8 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro
8. Huawei P40 and OnePlus 8 Pro
9. OnePlus 7 Pro and 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
David Anderson 22 December 2020 15:14
I think that for the money you spend for the ZTE Axon 10 Pro is a better buy. It does just about everything that the OnePlus 8 pro does and the snappiness of it is on par with the OnePlus 8 pro. The one key thing that it's missing is the 120 Hertz display though. Other than that I think it's on par.
0 Reply
РусскийEnglish