ZTE Axon 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro

ЗТЕ Аксон 10 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми X2 Про
ZTE Axon 10 Pro
Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 731 and 658 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 79% higher maximum brightness (698 against 391 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 377K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 10 Pro
vs
Realme X2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 277 Hz -
Response time 3.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Axon 10 Pro
391 nits
Realme X2 Pro +79%
698 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 10 Pro +4%
87.9%
Realme X2 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 10 Pro +11%
731
Realme X2 Pro
658
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 10 Pro +7%
2570
Realme X2 Pro
2403
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 10 Pro
378100
Realme X2 Pro +4%
392734
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 10 Pro
377490
Realme X2 Pro +29%
485415
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (146th and 91st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 10.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Realme X2 Pro
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4640 x 3488
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 10 Pro
83.6 dB
Realme X2 Pro +9%
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2019
Release date May 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.882 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Axon 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
