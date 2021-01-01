Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 10 Pro vs Galaxy S9 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 309K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 731 and 519 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (630 against 391 nits)
  • 33% higher pixel density (531 vs 398 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 10 Pro
vs
Galaxy S9 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 531 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 277 Hz 215 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 10 Pro
391 nits
Galaxy S9 Plus +61%
630 nits
Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 10 Pro +4%
87.9%
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 585 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 10 Pro +30%
2570
Galaxy S9 Plus
1981
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 10 Pro +53%
378100
Galaxy S9 Plus
246492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 10 Pro +22%
377490
Galaxy S9 Plus
309698
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 10.0 One UI 2.1
OS size 15 GB 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 10 Pro
83.6 dB
Galaxy S9 Plus +2%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 February 2018
Release date May 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) 0.882 W/kg 0.294 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

