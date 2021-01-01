Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 10 Pro vs Mi 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 340K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (622 against 391 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 10 Pro
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 140.4%
PWM 277 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 10 Pro
391 nits
Mi 8 +59%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 10 Pro +5%
87.9%
Mi 8
83.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 10 Pro +44%
731
Mi 8
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 10 Pro +30%
2570
Mi 8
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 10 Pro +27%
378100
Mi 8
297004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 10 Pro +11%
377490
Mi 8
340602
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (146th and 160th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 10.0 MIUI 12
OS size 15 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Mi 8
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Mi 8
105
Video quality
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Mi 8
88
Generic camera score
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Mi 8
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 10 Pro +3%
83.6 dB
Mi 8
81.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 May 2018
Release date May 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.882 W/kg 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Axon 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

