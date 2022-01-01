ZTE Axon 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (421K versus 281K)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 736 and 533 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (679 against 398 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|406 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|83.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|89.1%
|PWM
|277 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|3.2 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|845 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 10 Pro +38%
736
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 10 Pro +60%
2557
1599
|CPU
|130909
|101216
|GPU
|174958
|51346
|Memory
|86285
|48181
|UX
|30122
|82701
|Total score
|421344
|281472
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|2102
|482
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9706
|7622
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MiFavor 10.0
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|15 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:14 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:25 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:32 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:21 hr
|Standby
|-
|143 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.882 W/kg
|0.59 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1