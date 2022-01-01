Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.