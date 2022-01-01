Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

ЗТЕ Аксон 10 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
ZTE Axon 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (421K versus 281K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 736 and 533 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (679 against 398 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 10 Pro
vs
Redmi Note 10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 406 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 89.1%
PWM 277 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 10 Pro
398 nits
Redmi Note 10 +71%
679 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 10 Pro +5%
87.9%
Redmi Note 10
83.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 612
GPU clock 585 MHz 845 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~354 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 10 Pro +38%
736
Redmi Note 10
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 10 Pro +60%
2557
Redmi Note 10
1599
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Axon 10 Pro +50%
421344
Redmi Note 10
281472
CPU 130909 101216
GPU 174958 51346
Memory 86285 48181
UX 30122 82701
Total score 421344 281472
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Axon 10 Pro +336%
2102
Redmi Note 10
482
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2102 482
PCMark 3.0 score 9706 7622
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MiFavor 10.0 MIUI 13
OS size 15 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:25 hr
Watching video - 17:32 hr
Gaming - 06:21 hr
Standby - 143 hr
General battery life
Axon 10 Pro
n/a
Redmi Note 10
38:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 10 Pro
83.6 dB
Redmi Note 10 +3%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2021
Release date May 2019 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.882 W/kg 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Axon 10 Pro or Motorola Moto G200
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Redmi 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Note 10 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Oppo Realme 8i
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Poco M3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish