Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (767 against 612 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 327K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 11
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 398 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 97.4%
PWM 250 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Axon 11
612 nits
Mate 20 +25%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 11
87.9%
Mate 20
88%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 11 and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 11
615
Mate 20 +4%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 11
1911
Mate 20 +16%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 11
n/a
Mate 20
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 11
327080
Mate 20 +14%
374032
AnTuTu Android Rating (180th and 149th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 11 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 11
n/a
Mate 20
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 11
n/a
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 11
n/a
Mate 20
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 11 +13%
88.8 dB
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2018
Release date March 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 11. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20.

