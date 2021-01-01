Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 11 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 11 vs Huawei P40 Lite

ЗТЕ Аксон 11
ZTE Axon 11
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (608 against 512 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 11
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.9% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.8 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Axon 11 +19%
608 nits
P40 Lite
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Axon 11 +5%
87.9%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 11 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 11 +6%
612
P40 Lite
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 11 +5%
1934
P40 Lite
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 11 +1%
327272
P40 Lite
325044

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM MiFavor 10 EMUI 10
OS size 11 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 11
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 11
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 11
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 11
88.8 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 February 2020
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 11. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Axon 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. ZTE Axon 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
3. ZTE Axon 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
4. ZTE Axon 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
5. ZTE Axon 11 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
6. Huawei P40 Lite vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei P40 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei P40 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
9. Huawei P40 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
10. Huawei P40 Lite vs Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish