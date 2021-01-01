Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 11 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (605 against 416 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 619 and 435 points
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 11
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Axon 11 +45%
605 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 11 +4%
87.9%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 11 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 11 +42%
619
Note 10 Pro
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 11 +71%
1928
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 11
324613
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM MiFavor 10 XOS 7.6
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 11 +4%
88.8 dB
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 May 2021
Release date March 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 11. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

