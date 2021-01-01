Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 11 vs Galaxy M31s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 183K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 79% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 612 and 342 points
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 11
vs
Galaxy M31s

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 87.9% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.2%
PWM 250 Hz 125 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 11 +3%
608 nits
Galaxy M31s
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Axon 11 +4%
87.9%
Galaxy M31s
84.6%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 11 and Samsung Galaxy M31s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 11 +79%
612
Galaxy M31s
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 11 +53%
1934
Galaxy M31s
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 11 +78%
327272
Galaxy M31s
183559
AnTuTu Android Rating (124th and 254th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MiFavor 10 One UI 2.1
OS size 11 GB 21.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 13056 x 9856
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 11 +8%
88.8 dB
Galaxy M31s
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 July 2020
Release date March 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 11. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

