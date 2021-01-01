Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.