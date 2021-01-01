Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 11 vs Galaxy S9 Plus – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

ЗТЕ Аксон 11
VS
Самсунг Галакси С9 Плюс
ZTE Axon 11
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 615 and 519 points
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (531 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 11
vs
Galaxy S9 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 531 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 250 Hz 215 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 11
612 nits
Galaxy S9 Plus +3%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 11 +4%
87.9%
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 11 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 750 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 11 +18%
615
Galaxy S9 Plus
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 11
1911
Galaxy S9 Plus +4%
1981
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Axon 11
n/a
Galaxy S9 Plus
246492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 11 +6%
327080
Galaxy S9 Plus
309698
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (180th and 211th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 10 One UI 2.1
OS size 11 GB 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 11
n/a
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 11
n/a
Galaxy S9 Plus
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 11
n/a
Galaxy S9 Plus
25:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 11 +4%
88.8 dB
Galaxy S9 Plus
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 February 2018
Release date March 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) - 0.294 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 11. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Axon 11 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. ZTE Axon 11 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
3. ZTE Axon 11 or Huawei P30 Pro
4. ZTE Axon 11 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. ZTE Axon 11 or OnePlus 7T
6. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish