Home > Smartphone comparison > Axon 11 vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

ZTE Axon 11 vs Vivo V21

ЗТЕ Аксон 11
VS
Виво V21
ZTE Axon 11
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (750 against 609 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 11
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 9738%
PWM 250 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 11
609 nits
Vivo V21 +23%
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Axon 11 +4%
87.9%
Vivo V21
84.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 11 and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 11 +7%
614
Vivo V21
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 11 +21%
1928
Vivo V21
1597
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Axon 11
370308
Vivo V21 +1%
372474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM MiFavor 10 Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 11
n/a
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 11
n/a
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 11
n/a
Vivo V21
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 11
88.8 dB
Vivo V21 +3%
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2021
Release date March 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Axon 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and ZTE Axon 11
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 and ZTE Axon 11
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 and ZTE Axon 11
4. OnePlus 7 Pro and ZTE Axon 11
5. ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Axon 11
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo V21
7. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Vivo V21
8. Vivo V20 and Vivo V21
9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Vivo V21
10. Vivo X60 and Vivo V21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish