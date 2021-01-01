ZTE Axon 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 615 and 507 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|83.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|140.4%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|-
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (180th and 160th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MiFavor 10
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|11 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|May 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.701 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.662 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Axon 11 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1