Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch ZTE Axon 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Axon 11
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (426K versus 327K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Axon 11
74
Mi 9
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Axon 11
61
Mi 9
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Axon 11
82
Mi 9
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Axon 11
66
Mi 9
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Axon 11
88
Mi 9
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Axon 11
72
Mi 9
71

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Axon 11
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 87.9% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 95.4%
PWM 250 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Axon 11
608 nits
Mi 9
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Axon 11 +3%
87.9%
Mi 9
85.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Axon 11 and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Axon 11
612
Mi 9
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Axon 11
1934
Mi 9 +22%
2350
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Axon 11
327272
Mi 9 +30%
426884

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 10 MIUI 12.0.1
OS size 11 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Axon 11
n/a
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Axon 11
n/a
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Axon 11
n/a
Mi 9
23:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Axon 11
n/a
Mi 9
112
Video quality
Axon 11
n/a
Mi 9
99
Generic camera score
Axon 11
n/a
Mi 9
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Axon 11 +2%
88.8 dB
Mi 9
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date March 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 487 USD
SAR (head) - 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Axon 11. But if the performance, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

